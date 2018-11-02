Clear

Indiana legislators push for school bus cameras after crash

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are pushing to add cameras on the outside of school buses after a driver ignored a stop arm and crashed into children crossing a road, killing three and critically injuring another.

Republican Rep. Jim Pressel says he was already working on such legislation before the accident Tuesday morning in Fulton County.

Pressel says bus drivers have told him vehicles frequently illegally pass school buses that have their stop arms deployed.

The cameras would be mounted to the outside of school buses and take photos of drivers that pass when the stop arm is deployed. The pictures would be shared with law enforcement agencies leading to charges or citations.

Republican Sen. Eric Bassler says he hopes to advance a bill facilitating misdemeanor charges against drivers who commit stop-arm violations.

