Indiana legislators pass bill that would help children living with disabilities earn their diplomas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier legislators have passed a bill that would give more opportunities for kids who live with disabilities.

Both the House and Senate unanimously passed House Bill 1341. The bill will help people who live with disabilities have more opportunities to get their diplomas and enter the workforce.

If it becomes law - the state advisory council will need to develop a plan to find those students. From there they will help them find the training they need to get their diploma...not just a certificate.

The bill is now headed to Governor Holcomb's desk.