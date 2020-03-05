INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier legislators have passed a bill that would give more opportunities for kids who live with disabilities.
Both the House and Senate unanimously passed House Bill 1341. The bill will help people who live with disabilities have more opportunities to get their diplomas and enter the workforce.
If it becomes law - the state advisory council will need to develop a plan to find those students. From there they will help them find the training they need to get their diploma...not just a certificate.
The bill is now headed to Governor Holcomb's desk.
Related Content
- Indiana legislators pass bill that would help children living with disabilities earn their diplomas
- Indiana House passes bill to overhaul high school diplomas
- Indiana legislators back tougher law on passing school buses
- Silver Alerts to now include disabled children
- Vigo County teen earns his diploma, while in the Juvenile Center
- Indiana Senate Committee passed a bill that could help children with mental health symptoms
- Indiana drivers would face tougher penalties for passing stopped school buses under a bill that’s been approved by legislators.
- Indiana lawmaker to propose sports betting legislation
- Indiana legislators dump proposed handgun licensing repeal
- Indiana governor calling special legislative session