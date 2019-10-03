Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana legislators mull installing highway traffic cameras

Some Indiana lawmakers want to authorize the installation of work zone speed cameras along the state’s highways to photograph speeding cars and fine the lead-footed motorists.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Indiana lawmakers want to authorize the installation of work zone speed cameras along the state’s highways to photograph speeding cars and fine the lead-footed motorists.

Members of the General Assembly’s Interim Study Committee on Transportation advanced a plan Wednesday to permit using the traffic cameras, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The panel will decide later this month whether to officially recommend that Indiana’s Republican-controlled Legislature consider making the state the sixth with work zone speed cameras.

State Rep. Chuck Moseley, a committee member who proposed a failed automated enforcement bill in the last House session, said he’s determined to get the measure passed in 2020.

“This is not a speed enforcement issue for me. This is a safety enforcement issue for me,” Moseley said.

Leaders of Indiana Constructors Inc. (ICI), a statewide construction trade group, emphasized to the committee the need for enhanced work zone safety, underscoring state records that show work zone crashes jumped to 6,370 in 2017 from 2,878 collisions in 2013.

Though the construction trade committee acknowledged Indiana has more work zones after legislators increased fuel taxes and vehicle dues in 2017 to subsidize infrastructure projects, they also noted motorists appear to be driving more recklessly because of speed and technological distractions.

“We want to get the work done, but we want to do it safely,” said Dan Brown, ICI board chairman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Relief is Coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2020 budget for Vigo County approved

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

Korbin Allen

Image

THS Football

Image

Hey Kevin 10-3

Image

‘We have a lot of hauntings in downtown Terre Haute’: Hood publishes book about ghosts, hauntings of

Image

Rose-Hulman starts off homecoming with ribbon cutting for new student union pavilion

Image

Local group gears up to celebrate creativity

Image

'Vote Yes on Number One' campaign set to hold open house on casino vote

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams