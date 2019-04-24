Clear

Indiana legislators back tougher law on passing school buses

Indiana drivers would face tougher penalties for passing stopped school buses under a bill that’s been approved by legislators.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana drivers would face tougher penalties for passing stopped school buses under a bill that’s been approved by legislators.

The Indiana House and Senate on Tuesday both voted in favor of the bill letting a judge suspend a driver’s license for 90 days the first time someone was convicted of recklessly passing a stopped bus. Other provisions would create felony offenses to recklessly pass a bus and injure or kill someone.

Relatives of three children fatally struck while crossing a northern Indiana highway urged lawmakers to support the tougher penalties.

The youths were killed in the Oct. 30 pre-dawn collision near Rochester. The driver who hit the children told authorities she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped bus.

The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Signs going up for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Railroad crossing safety

Image

A project is in the works for the City of Brazil to help avoid major flooding

Image

Hey Kevin, Dixie Bee kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties