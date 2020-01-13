Indiana legislative session addresses gun restrictions: What you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020 Indiana legislative session is underway, and lawmakers already have a lot to consider.

One of the bills that have made the agenda deals with gun regulations.

Senate Bill 203 would raise the legal age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21-years-old.

Senator Greg Taylor is the author of the bill.

He said safety is a top priority.

"Shooting a rifle long is a difficult thing, and when you can shoot something that the bullets come out more frequently, and you know the difficulty of shooting an AR-15. I've shot one, and you'll find out quickly that those bullets come out quick and jerk you quite a bit," said Taylor.

Not everyone is on board with the proposed legislation.

Steve Ellis is the owner of Top Guns in Terre Haute.

He said he has some concerns about this potential bill.

"Are we really in a position where we want to tell 18-year-olds 'you're old enough to die for your country, but you're not old enough to buy a firearm.' I think if you're going to raise one, you need to raise both," said Ellis.

The bill would also ban the sale of a firearm with a magazine of more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The sale of bump stocks would also be illegal under the proposed bill.

Ellis said not only would legal gun owners suffer, but businesses could also.

"Now we're looking at we're going to lose revenue and tax dollars. For the state, and revenue for the businesses throughout the state, because what will happen is these individuals that fall between the age of 18 and 21, are going to go to a bordering state and purchase their firearms there instead," said Ellis.

Taylor said it's all comes down to responsibility and safety.

"You have to be 21 to purchase a handgun, and yet an AR-15, you can be 18 and go buy it, and I think, you know openly, open carrying an AR-15 is a little bit more dangerous than open carrying a pistol," said Taylor.

Again, this bill is still in the very early stages.

We will continue to follow its progress and keep you updated.