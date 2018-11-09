Indiana leaders working to launch rural broadband plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is working hard to get rural communities connected.

State officials say there's a lot in the works to launch rural broadband.

That includes new tools and resources from the governor's office to help fund the mission.

There's also planning in the works through the office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Leaders say rural areas are a strong source of economic development.

They say investing in support is key.

"Nothing is more important to that issue than rural broadband. It affects our education, our healthcare, our business growth, and just general quality of life," Scott Rudd, from the Lt. Governor's office said.

Rudd has been traveling the state to meet with groups, like the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

Rudd told us the goal is to get communities an providers engaged in the broadband process.