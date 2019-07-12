WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state of Indiana has requested a U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretarial disaster designation for 88 of the 92 counties in the state.
In a statement, the governor says this is due to losses from flooding and excessive rain during the planting season.
If approved, it would allow for an emergency, low-interest loans for farmers.
The request would impact every Indiana county in the Wabash Valley.
You can see the full list below.
Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur,
DeKalb, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Fountain, Franklin, Fulton, Gibson, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison,
Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Noble, Ohio, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Porter, Posey, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Saint Joseph, Scott, Spencer, Starke, Steuben, Sullivan,
Switzerland, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Union, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warrick, Washington, Wayne, Wells, White, Whitley
Related Content
- Indiana leaders request crop disaster designation after wetter than normal planting season
- December warmer and wetter than normal
- Design approved for Indiana University international center
- Recent rain improves area crops
- Indiana awards $400K for state's specialty crop sector
- Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation
- Greene County leaders sign disaster declaration after weekend storms
- Farmers say late season snow could delay planting season
- SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Indiana
- 2 hearings set on Indiana American Water rate hike request