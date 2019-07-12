Indiana leaders request crop disaster designation after wetter than normal planting season

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state of Indiana has requested a U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretarial disaster designation for 88 of the 92 counties in the state.

In a statement, the governor says this is due to losses from flooding and excessive rain during the planting season.

If approved, it would allow for an emergency, low-interest loans for farmers.

The request would impact every Indiana county in the Wabash Valley.

You can see the full list below.

Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur,

DeKalb, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Fountain, Franklin, Fulton, Gibson, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison,

Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Noble, Ohio, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Porter, Posey, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Saint Joseph, Scott, Spencer, Starke, Steuben, Sullivan,

Switzerland, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Union, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warrick, Washington, Wayne, Wells, White, Whitley