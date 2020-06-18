Indiana leaders release second phase study results

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) Indiana leaders are releasing the results from the second phase of a covid-19 study.

Earlier this year, the Indiana State Department of Health tested thousands of Hoosiers for the virus and also gave out antibody tests.

This test reveals if someone has had the virus.

Earlier this month they repeated the process, testing 36 hundred people.

Wednesday those results were in and the big findings show the infection rate appears to have gone down in Indiana.

The statewide estimate for active infection is at .6 that's down from 1 .7 in phase 1.

The antibody estimate is 1.5 it was 1.1 in the first phase.

Experts say these positive signs could be the result of people social distancing and following CDC guidelines.