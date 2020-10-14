Indiana leaders are worried about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana health officials said they are seeing a widespread resurgence of COVID-19 cases. In Governor Eric Holcomb's press conference we learned a statewide mask mandate will stay in place, but the state will stay in stage 5.

A call to action for Hoosiers across the state.

"Hoosiers we are all over dealing with this, but this pandemic is not over and it won't be over unless we all do our part," Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health.

That's after health officials have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the state.

"Many people have begun to treat this pandemic as if it is over and our numbers reflect the impact of that loss of vigilance," Dr. Weaver said.

That's why Governor Holcomb is keeping the statewide mask mandate in place until further notice.

"It is what is working. It will work more the more people subscribe to reducing the odds and the mask does that," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

State leaders and health officials are also worried about our hospitals. As of Tuesday, more than 13 hundred Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 or with symptoms.

"We're all seeing a rise especially in the midwest right now," Gov. Holcomb said.

He said people should be feeling like the trend is moving in the wrong direction. That's after Chicago added Indiana onto its traveler quarantine list.

"The quicker we both and our other neighbors can bring down these numbers the more lives and livelihoods we will save," Holcomb said.

Indiana will stay in stage 5 with few to no business restrictions. State officials will re-look at that next week. The governor said we could move backward.