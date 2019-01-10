Indiana lawmakers talk possible revenge porn law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A possible law is in the works to protect victims of revenge porn.

One Indiana senator is turning to the law to help you fight back.

It would allow victims of revenge porn to sue for damages, up to $10,000.

The disturbing act is often done by a person, like an ex, to cause embarrassment or distress.

Lawmakers will talk more about the bi before there is a vote.