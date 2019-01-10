TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A possible law is in the works to protect victims of revenge porn.
One Indiana senator is turning to the law to help you fight back.
It would allow victims of revenge porn to sue for damages, up to $10,000.
The disturbing act is often done by a person, like an ex, to cause embarrassment or distress.
Lawmakers will talk more about the bi before there is a vote.
Related Content
- Indiana lawmakers talk possible revenge porn law
- Indiana lawmakers consider medicinal marijuana
- Indiana lawmaker to propose sports betting legislation
- Indiana lawmakers returning for possibly contentious session
- Indiana lawmakers consider state handgun licensing repeal
- Indiana lawmakers consider expanding industrial hemp market
- Indiana lawmakers look to address telemarketing issues
- Indiana lawmakers question governor's tolling decisions
- Indiana defends abortion law in federal court
Scroll for more content...