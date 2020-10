TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers are learning more about the needs of the Wabash Valley.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted its third annual Legislative Hob Nob on Thursday.

Lawmakers from both parties were able to hear from the local business community.

They discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes getting people back to work and the status of education.

Lawmakers say it is important to learn the needs of Hoosiers so they can make informed decisions.