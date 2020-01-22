Clear

Indiana lawmakers step back on ‘In God We Trust’ requirement

Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that aimed to require a poster with the national motto “In God We Trust” and the American and state flags be displayed in all public school classrooms.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that aimed to require a poster with the national motto “In God We Trust” and the American and state flags be displayed in all public school classrooms.

The Indiana Senate education committee modified the bill to make the poster optional before voting Wednesday to advance it to the full Senate for consideration.

The bill originally required the posters be at least 11 inches by 17 inches, with the letters of “In God We Trust” a minimum 4 inches tall. Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn said he sponsored the proposal because he believed the national motto is important and all students should see it each day in their classrooms.

State law already protects any school which decides to post the motto.

Opponents of Kruse’s proposal said requiring the display of the motto violated the principle of separation of church and state.

A school officials association had suggested if the poster was required that the state should pay for printing and distributing them to schools rather than leaving it to nearly 300 school districts to prepare them on their own.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

West Vigo Sullivan wrestling

Image

Vin Lincoln Mater Dei

Image

Marshall Red Hill

Image

Northview TH North

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Christian Johnson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans