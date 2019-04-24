Clear

Indiana lawmakers set to vote on state budget deal

This year’s Indiana legislative session could end Wednesday with votes expected on a new state budget plan and a proposal legalizing sports betting and allowing new casinos in Terre Haute and Gary.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 12:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This year’s Indiana legislative session could end Wednesday with votes expected on a new state budget plan and a proposal legalizing sports betting and allowing new casinos in Terre Haute and Gary.

Republican legislative leaders on Tuesday released a state spending plan that increases base school funding by 2.5% percent each of the next two years.

They touted that proposal as making strides toward improving the state’s lagging teacher pay. But the state’s largest teachers union expressed frustration over the level of school funding and lack of action on teacher pay.

Negotiators were still working Tuesday on a final agreement on the gambling bill. The latest version would allow the Indiana Gaming Commission issue regulations and start approving casinos for sports wagering beginning July 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bridgeton Rendezvous, Sat & Sun 9-5pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Overcast. Light scattered showers possible. Cool ESE breeze. High: 62°

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project