INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four Indiana lawmakers are demanding an investigation to determine if more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor were illegally transported across state lines.
State Rep. Ron Bacon and three fellow Republican lawmakers issued a statement Sunday saying the Indiana attorney general’s office should investigate the abortion clinics in Allen, Lake and St. Joseph’s counties where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer worked.
Full Coverage: Abortion
The attorney general’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment Monday.
Klopfer died Sept. 3.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 2,246 preserved fetal remains were found at Klopfer’s home in that northeastern Illinois county.
The coroner’s office has taken possession of the remains.
Related Content
- Indiana lawmakers seek probe of ex-abortion doctor’s clinics
- Indiana GOP seeks abortion ban blocked in 7 other states
- Lawsuit seeks to block Indiana ban on abortion procedure
- Lawmakers seek to consolidate about 300 Indiana townships
- Indiana lawmaker seeks to eliminate state child labor laws
- Activists seek injunction against Illinois abortion law
- Madison County man sues Huntsville clinic after girlfriend gets abortion
- Indiana lawmakers consider medicinal marijuana
- Lawmakers seek deal on immigration, border security
- Videoconferences helping Indiana doctors treat hepatitis