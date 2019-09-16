Clear

Indiana lawmakers seek probe of ex-abortion doctor’s clinics

Four Indiana lawmakers are demanding an investigation to determine if more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor were illegally transported across state lines.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four Indiana lawmakers are demanding an investigation to determine if more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor were illegally transported across state lines.

State Rep. Ron Bacon and three fellow Republican lawmakers issued a statement Sunday saying the Indiana attorney general’s office should investigate the abortion clinics in Allen, Lake and St. Joseph’s counties where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer worked.

The attorney general’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment Monday.

Klopfer died Sept. 3.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 2,246 preserved fetal remains were found at Klopfer’s home in that northeastern Illinois county.

The coroner’s office has taken possession of the remains.

