Indiana lawmakers move forward on legal sports gambling

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana could join several states in legalizing sports betting following a committee's unanimous recommendation that lawmakers consider the change.

The Interim Study Committee on Public Policy voted this month to recommend legislation to bring legal sports betting to Indiana. The recommendation comes after the U.S. Supreme Court in May struck down a federal wagering ban.

The chairman, Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz, says there are "many perils down the pathway before it becomes law."

The Indiana Gaming Commission hired a consultant to study the issue. Eilers & Krejcik Gaming says officials should move quickly to prevent a black market from becoming entrenched.

Nevada has had sports betting since 1931. Five other states have come on board since the Supreme Court decision.

