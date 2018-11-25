Clear

Indiana lawmakers look to address telemarketing issues

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indiana lawmakers are looking for new ways to address illegal and unwanted telephone calls that are still plaguing residents despite the state's telemarketing law.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 9:31 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers are looking for new ways to address illegal and unwanted telephone calls that are still plaguing residents despite the state's telemarketing law.

The Journal Gazette reports there are 2.1 million phone numbers on Indiana's "Do Not Call" list, which is stricter than the federal list.

Indiana saw immediate results when the law took effect in 2002, but advances in technology are allowing telemarketers to find loopholes. Some telemarketers now use "spoof" numbers to make it appear as if a call is coming from a local area.

Republican Rep. Jeff Ellington of Bloomington is preparing a bill for the 2019 legislative session that would increase fines for telemarketers.

He says Indiana needs to invest more to combat the issue he characterizes as an "intrusion on residential homes and businesses."

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

Image

ISU out-works WKU

Image

Pioneer defeats North Vermillion

Image

1 dead in Lawrence County crash

Image

Holiday pet adoption

Image

Little Makers Suitcase Sale

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum