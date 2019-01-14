Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana lawmakers look at charity gaming regulations

Proposed changes to Indiana’s charitable gambling regulations seek to expand the industry and streamline licensing, but don’t include the ability to pay people who organize events.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Proposed changes to Indiana’s charitable gambling regulations seek to expand the industry and streamline licensing, but don’t include the ability to pay people who organize events.

The Journal Gazette reports that Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz is carrying the legislation, which would allow for higher prize payouts and more nonprofits to offer charity gaming. However, the legislation isn’t seeking to alter the requirement that organizations use volunteers to hold events, such as bingo, raffles, festivals and casino nights.

Sara Gonso Tait is executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission. She says the commission is avoiding policy discussions and focusing on making the system more efficient.

The industry had $413 million in gross revenue in 2017, with $66 million in profits. Funds go to churches, veterans groups, volunteer fire departments and youth programs.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill