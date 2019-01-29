Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana lawmakers considering property tax amnesty period

Indiana legislators are considering creating an amnesty period for homeowners and businesses to pay overdue property taxes without the penalty fees and interest.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are considering creating an amnesty period for homeowners and businesses to pay overdue property taxes without the penalty fees and interest.

The bill approved 48-0 by the Indiana Senate on Monday would allow counties to waive penalties and interest if overdue taxes are paid by May 2020.

A state report shows that Indiana’s 92 counties reported $345 million in delinquent property taxes and $175 million in late fees and interest owed in 2018. Northwestern Indiana’s Lake County had the highest in both categories, with $96 million in overdue taxes and $102 million in penalty fees.

Supporters say many Lake County properties with delinquent taxes aren’t attractive to purchasers at tax sales because of the large fees owed.

The proposal now goes to the House for consideration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Robinson
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -7°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -15°
Casey
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -14°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -15°
WIND CHILL WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Image

THN Girls

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Kevin explains the dangers wind chill temperatures

Image

Copper Bar renovations

Image

Classes canceled at ISU

Image

Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Image

Opioid workplace strategy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies