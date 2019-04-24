Clear

Indiana lawmakers approve new casinos, sports betting

Indiana legislators have approved a wide-ranging gambling bill that legalizes sports betting in the state and allows new casinos in Terre Haute and Gary.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 9:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) - Indiana legislators have approved a wide-ranging gambling bill that legalizes sports betting in the state and allows new casinos in Terre Haute and Gary.

The House and Senate both voted Wednesday to support the proposal hours after a final agreement was reached adding payments to Evansville and three northwestern Indiana cities that are expecting tax revenue hits from the new casinos competing with those in their communities.

A proposed $40 million tax credit to the new owner of the current Gary casinos was dropped, but negotiators say tax changes could save Spectacle Entertainment a similar amount over five years.

The bill would also legalize sports betting in the state possibly starting as early as this fall if it is signed into law by the governor. The horse track casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville will be allowed to have table games with live dealers starting Jan. 1, 2020. That’s 18 months earlier than allowed under current law.

The legislation will now be sent to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk for his consideration.

If the governor signs the bill, the next hurdle for a casino in Terre Haute would happen locally. 

A referendum will take place either this fall or next spring. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Scattered Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo baseball

Image

ISU softball

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New bike share program at ISU

Image

Credit Union hosts shred day

Image

Digging up the Past

Image

Finishing pieces of North Central High School benches honoring students killed in crash unveiled

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Gaming bill passes Indiana House

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project