Indiana law enforcement dog attacks woman being helped by deputy

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a law enforcement dog attacked a woman who was being helped by a sheriff’s deputy after she fell off a motorcycle in central Indiana.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger tells The Herald Bulletin the woman was thrown from the motorcycle Friday after her clothing became caught in its wheel. He says the dog got out of the deputy’s vehicle on its own.
Mellinger says the dog “thought his deputy partner was in distress.” He says the dog is off-duty as the attack is investigated.
Samantha Batler’s fiancé, Jon Meeks, says the deputy was walking toward them when the dog attacked her.
Meeks says there’s “no way the dog thought the officer was in distress.” He says the dog dragged Batler and she had multiple bite wounds.
