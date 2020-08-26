Indiana launches new tool to help residents that face eviction

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new program that will help Indiana residents that face eviction, and landlords.

The Indiana Supreme Court is launching the landlord and tenant settlement conference program.

It is a free way for landlords and tenants to resolve their disputes outside of court with a neutral facilitator.

The facilitators are registered mediators, attorneys, and senior judges.

Possibilities include negotiated payment plans, back payments, and move out dates.

You can request facilitation online at this link.