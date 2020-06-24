Indiana launches a website to help veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A lot of veterans struggle to adjust to civilian life when they get out of the service. Officials for the state of Indiana said nearly half of all veterans who come home face some period of unemployment.

But now, there's a website to help veterans and veteran programs.

Every year thousands of service members leave the military. But, they don't always have the easiest time adjusting to a civilian lifestyle. Which could leave some unemployed. James Ramer is the coordinator for the veteran treatment program in Vigo County, but he's also a veteran himself.

"Speaking from my own personal experience, as well as, my friends who are veterans. The difficulty is, we have a hard time translating the skills that we know we have for a civilian job," Ramer said.

He works with veterans throughout Vigo County. Through the veterans' treatment court. He, along with many others, help them with rehab, housing, the legal system, and finding jobs. To help get them back on track.

He said this website is going to help a lot of people!

"As we talk about recovery we always say that having a sense of purpose is vital to recovery. The INvets program allows us to help veterans find that purpose through employment," he said.

Ramer said for years, veterans have had certain skillsets, but struggle to fit into civilian lifestyles again. Making it hard for them to find jobs or stay out of the justice system. He says this is helping to make strides to close that gap.

"This program, I think, is the next step in a long line of strides that have been made to help the veteran population in all different areas," he said.

The website is already launched. You can start getting help all across Indiana right now.

You can find the INvets website, here.