Indiana jobless rate remains steady at 3.6% in May

Indiana's unemployment rate has remained steady in May from April.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's unemployment rate has remained steady in May from April.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate stood at 3.6%. The state's unemployment rate matched the national rate as well for the month.

It's the second-consecutive month that the rate has remained flat and has been the same as the national rate.

Indiana's labor force had a net increase of nearly 10,700 over the previous month, which was a result of about 2,300 less unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a decrease of 8,365 in residents employed. The state says Indiana's total labor force is about 3.4 million.

6/21/2019 11:37:51 AM

