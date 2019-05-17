Indiana jobless rate remains steady at 3.6% in April

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has remained steady in April from March.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate stood at 3.6%. The state’s unemployment rate matched the national rate as well for the month.
Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of nearly 1,350 over the previous month, which was a result of about 30 more unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and an increase of 1,320 in residents employed. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.4 million.
