Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Indiana is still in a critical time

Health officials are asking Hoosiers to continue to do their part in social distancing and wearing masks. Right now, it is a critical time in Indiana.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:12 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Health officials are saying right now is an extremely important time to keep doing what you are doing.
That means staying at home, social distancing, and wearing masks and gloves when you're in public.

As we watch other states and countries fight the battle of COVID-19, many of us wonder when will we get back to normalcy? 

Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner said we should not be looking at a certain date for that. He said the time is fluid.

"If we pull the plug on it too soon or get lax too soon we're just going to have more people get sick and more people die then what we're already going to have," he said.

He said health officials have been watching China for what they should and shouldn't do.

"China took their foot off the gas a little bit and they immediately had a spike," Brucken said. "They made some mistakes and the rest of the world saw that."

Brucken said we may see other states reaching their peaks, but for Indiana, right now is a critical time.

"Right now is incredibly important. The next 2 weeks in particular. I know, with the national news coming through saying oh there's light at the end of the tunnel you know New York has already crested everything is starting to come down. That means nothing for us locally," Brucken said. "That does not mean we are through this, in fact, we are just now still approaching our own Indiana vertex. Now, is the critical time where everybody has to hold the line and do their jobs."

Brucken said we need to still be diligent even after Indiana hits its peak.

"We're not there yet. After that peak has been reached we still have the illness, we still have the burden, we still have the sickness in the hospital, we still have the people on ventilators, we still have people spreading the disease in the community," he said. "The only way to help this disease burden is for people who are infected to remain infected themselves and not spread it to others."

Dr. Brucken said if we can get through the rest of this month, social distancing and taking precautions, we could start to see the light at the end of the tunnel ourselves.

He said there is a plea for people to keep making fabric masks. The health department has multiple drop-off locations if you are making masks that they will get to people in need.

You can find those at the Vigo County Annex, Southside Kroger, West Vigo IGA, and Baesler's Market.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8960

Reported Deaths: 436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3204155
Lake87633
Hamilton51027
Hendricks36012
Johnson34725
St. Joseph2735
Madison27324
Allen18015
Decatur15513
Clark1379
Porter1352
Boone1294
Hancock1296
Floyd1165
Bartholomew1134
Elkhart1053
Morgan1053
Monroe952
Ripley883
Shelby793
Delaware774
Franklin757
Jackson740
Lawrence739
Vanderburgh651
Dearborn614
Jennings600
Howard604
Harrison592
Tippecanoe462
Vigo433
Putnam423
LaPorte424
Grant412
Warrick413
Cass331
Newton292
Greene282
Washington270
Noble251
Montgomery250
Henry231
Daviess211
Fayette203
Wayne201
Marshall190
Orange193
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Jasper191
Miami170
Scott172
Rush171
Knox160
Jefferson150
Dubois140
Whitley141
LaGrange141
Brown141
Clinton131
Steuben131
Clay130
Switzerland120
Crawford120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Adams61
Blackford61
Sullivan60
Carroll61
Union60
Huntington61
DeKalb61
Posey60
White50
Martin50
Spencer40
Gibson40
Vermillion40
Wells40
Perry40
Fountain31
Benton30
Warren31
Fulton30
Pike10
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 24593

Reported Deaths: 949
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook17306630
Lake171162
Will143381
DuPage138666
Kane46324
McHenry26411
Kankakee22610
St. Clair22510
Rock Island1384
Madison1352
Kendall1162
Winnebago1124
Champaign902
McLean822
Sangamon504
Monroe494
Randolph460
Unassigned451
Macon445
Clinton390
Jackson394
DeKalb371
Peoria331
Whiteside293
Ogle281
Adams270
Henry250
Christian243
Grundy240
LaSalle241
Tazewell213
Macoupin170
Livingston170
Marion170
Boone161
Lee150
Fayette121
Williamson120
Jo Daviess110
Douglas110
Iroquois110
Woodford110
Morgan101
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Coles90
Jefferson90
Vermilion80
Jersey80
Bureau70
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Shelby40
Crawford40
Logan40
Clark40
Franklin40
Bond40
Massac40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Union30
Washington30
Mason30
Mercer30
Hancock30
Jasper31
Lawrence20
Menard20
Knox20
McDonough20
Johnson20
Warren20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Gallatin20
Marshall20
Wabash10
Calhoun10
Clay10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Fulton10
Pike10
Perry10
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Football

Image

Hall adds two new players

Image

Lansing on signees

Image

Porter signs with Wichita State

Image

Facebook group provides encouragement for Wabash Valley seniors

Image

Visiting Vincennes University professor discusses the importance of gaming

Image

Parents share the impact of children missing senior sports seasons

Image

Humane Society to give free dog and cat food to pet owners impacted by the coronavirus

Image

New Terre Haute store opens - but some question safety with long lines

Image

Former Linton mission demolished

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus