Indiana is still in a critical time

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Health officials are saying right now is an extremely important time to keep doing what you are doing.

That means staying at home, social distancing, and wearing masks and gloves when you're in public.

As we watch other states and countries fight the battle of COVID-19, many of us wonder when will we get back to normalcy?

Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner said we should not be looking at a certain date for that. He said the time is fluid.

"If we pull the plug on it too soon or get lax too soon we're just going to have more people get sick and more people die then what we're already going to have," he said.

He said health officials have been watching China for what they should and shouldn't do.

"China took their foot off the gas a little bit and they immediately had a spike," Brucken said. "They made some mistakes and the rest of the world saw that."

Brucken said we may see other states reaching their peaks, but for Indiana, right now is a critical time.

"Right now is incredibly important. The next 2 weeks in particular. I know, with the national news coming through saying oh there's light at the end of the tunnel you know New York has already crested everything is starting to come down. That means nothing for us locally," Brucken said. "That does not mean we are through this, in fact, we are just now still approaching our own Indiana vertex. Now, is the critical time where everybody has to hold the line and do their jobs."

Brucken said we need to still be diligent even after Indiana hits its peak.

"We're not there yet. After that peak has been reached we still have the illness, we still have the burden, we still have the sickness in the hospital, we still have the people on ventilators, we still have people spreading the disease in the community," he said. "The only way to help this disease burden is for people who are infected to remain infected themselves and not spread it to others."

Dr. Brucken said if we can get through the rest of this month, social distancing and taking precautions, we could start to see the light at the end of the tunnel ourselves.

He said there is a plea for people to keep making fabric masks. The health department has multiple drop-off locations if you are making masks that they will get to people in need.

You can find those at the Vigo County Annex, Southside Kroger, West Vigo IGA, and Baesler's Market.