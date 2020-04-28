Indiana hiring company to boost coronavirus testing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials announced a plan Tuesday for a significant increase in coronavirus testing as the governor said he was preparing details on perhaps relaxing business restrictions later in the week.

The state’s deal with OptumServe Health Services calls for the company to open 20 testing sites around the state within the next week, with 30 more sites during the following two weeks. Those sites are intended to provide COVID-19 testing for 100,000 people within 30 days, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer with the Indiana State Department of Health.

That’s more than the some 87,100 procedures reported to the state health department since coronavirus testing began in early March. Testing has been largely limited to people who are seriously ill and to health care workers.

The testing will be provided for free to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms without the need of a doctor’s order, Weaver said.

“This will provide a more complete picture about the spread of the virus, not only in high-risk populations but across the entire state,” Weaver said.

OptumServe, which is a division of insurance giant UnitedHealth Group, has a $17.9 million contract with the state, which officials hope will be covered by federal grants, Weaver said. But neither Weaver nor Gov. Eric Holcomb explained how the company was selected during the governor’s coronavirus briefing Tuesday.