Indiana high school students may soon have to take a civics test before they graduate

A bill that would add a civics test to the list of graduations requirements for Indiana high school students has passed the state senate.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill that would add a civics test to the list of graduations requirements for Indiana high school students has passed the state senate.

It passed on Thursday morning by a vote of 31 to 17.

If passed, schools would have to offer a test on the United States government to high school students.

It would have questions identical to the citizenship test.

This test would be given starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

