Indiana high school students may soon have to take a civics test before they graduate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill that would add a civics test to the list of graduations requirements for Indiana high school students has passed the state senate.
It passed on Thursday morning by a vote of 31 to 17.
If passed, schools would have to offer a test on the United States government to high school students.
It would have questions identical to the citizenship test.
This test would be given starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
Related Content
- Graduation requirements may be changing for Indiana students
- Vigo County opting in for Graduation Pathways early, can help high school students at risk of not graduating
- Local High School Students go high tech
- Indiana panel recommends changes to graduation requirements
- Board approves guidance for Indiana graduation guidelines
- High school student changes soldiers' lives
- Indiana report shows more growth of college graduates
- Missing journalist a graduate of Indiana State University
Scroll for more content...