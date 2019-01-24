Indiana high school students may soon have to take a civics test before they graduate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill that would add a civics test to the list of graduations requirements for Indiana high school students has passed the state senate.

It passed on Thursday morning by a vote of 31 to 17.

If passed, schools would have to offer a test on the United States government to high school students.

It would have questions identical to the citizenship test.

This test would be given starting in the 2020-2021 school year.