Indiana health officials tout 8,200 vaccinations at Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the first two days of a vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, state health officials announced Sunday.

The state's first mass vaccination clinic runs four days through Monday and all appointments have been booked. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb received a shot at the site on Friday.

Overall, nearly 700,000 people in Indiana are fully vaccinated. More than 1.1 million first doses have been administered.

Other vaccination clinics are scheduled for later this month including at the University of Notre Dame, Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg, and in Gary.

Also Sunday, the Indiana Department of Public Health announced 748 new and confirmed infections and 11 deaths. Overall, Indiana has reported 667,262 COVID-19 cases and 12,310 deaths. Health officials said there are another 427 probable deaths that have been reported based on patient clinical diagnoses but for whom there's no positive test on record.

