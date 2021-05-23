Indiana health officials report zero new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials reported zero new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the same day the state logged 565 newly confirmed cases.

The Indiana Department of Health reported updated totals just before midnight Sunday. Overall, the state has reported 740,189 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state is 13,136.

At the same time, more than 2.4 million residents in the state have been fully vaccinated.

On Friday, Indiana University announced it is requiring all students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall semester and is threatening to cancel class registrations and fire staff members who don’t comply.