Indiana health officials report 51 more coronavirus deaths

Indiana health officials on Wednesday added 51 coronavirus deaths to the state’s death toll, raising it to 1,264 since the state’s first death was recorded about seven weeks ago.

Posted: May 6, 2020 1:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials on Wednesday added 51 coronavirus deaths to the state’s death toll, raising it to 1,264 since the state’s first death was recorded about seven weeks ago.

Most of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday or Tuesday, but one dated to April 20, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Travel and business restrictions eased Monday across most of the state under a new order from Gov. Eric Holcomb. He has cited a stabilization in the number of coronavirus patients being treated in intensive care units and on ventilators for allowing gradual lifting of those restrictions.

The latest state statistics showed 525 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals and that 41% of ICU beds remained available as of Tuesday. That’s 46 more coronavirus patients in those ICUs than on Monday, but 104 fewer than on April 23.

The state health department also has recorded 113 presumed deaths of people with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.

Indianapolis officials are keeping the city’s stay-at-home order and restrictions on nonessential businesses in place through at least next week even as statewide rules aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread have been eased.

The governor’s new statewide order allows Indianapolis to begin lifting restrictions on Monday, but Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday that the tougher city rules would continue until May 15. Hogsett cited the population density of the state’s largest city for keeping restrictions that have been relaxed in the city’s surrounding suburbs.

City officials are also continuing a ban on religious services that are being allowed beginning Friday in much of the state by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order.

Hogsett said he knew that was “heartbreaking” for many people but that caution was needed in the city, where state health officials have recorded at least 390 COVID-19 deaths.

A plan for easing restrictions in the city should be released early next week, said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

“If we do not continue to adhere to social distancing, if we do not let science and health data guide our decision making, any glimpse of reopening will not be permanent and our community members will suffer,” Caine said.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 21033

Reported Deaths: 1211
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6419374
Lake2161103
Cass14062
Hamilton85974
Hendricks78544
Johnson73075
Allen69555
St. Joseph68721
Madison45255
Elkhart34213
Clark33921
Bartholomew29717
LaPorte2688
Porter2667
Hancock23312
Shelby22914
Floyd21227
Howard2119
Delaware20915
Boone20726
Decatur20528
Tippecanoe1902
Jackson1831
Morgan1717
Vanderburgh1532
Grant14612
Harrison1389
Dearborn13811
Monroe1328
Noble12214
Miami1201
Lawrence10914
Orange10613
Warrick10618
Montgomery1060
White1000
Franklin997
Ripley986
Greene977
Jennings863
Putnam805
Vigo716
Clinton651
Carroll631
Wabash632
Newton618
Scott542
Daviess5215
Steuben511
Henry472
Washington450
Wayne413
Kosciusko381
Jasper371
Rush362
Fulton341
LaGrange332
Marshall321
Fayette304
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Dubois270
Owen241
DeKalb221
Clay221
Whitley221
Tipton201
Knox200
Crawford190
Brown181
Jay180
Starke172
Randolph172
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Posey140
Fountain142
Parke130
Warren121
Huntington112
Perry110
Blackford101
Benton100
Adams91
Wells70
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson70
Martin70
Ohio60
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 65889

Reported Deaths: 2834
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook452231922
Lake4370151
DuPage3918207
Will3150178
Kane220665
McHenry80240
Winnebago64919
St. Clair57941
Rock Island45412
Kankakee39327
Madison36927
Kendall3349
Unassigned2360
Sangamon21614
Champaign2126
Randolph1832
Boone14610
Jackson1469
Ogle1331
DeKalb1321
Macon12613
Clinton1157
Peoria1133
McLean1033
Whiteside946
Jefferson8615
Warren850
Monroe7411
Stephenson700
LaSalle691
Knox560
Henry530
Jasper485
Tazewell483
Iroquois471
Grundy470
Cass420
Lee410
Adams401
Williamson370
McDonough372
Marion360
Macoupin361
Perry320
Union321
Montgomery301
Christian284
Morgan261
Vermilion231
Livingston231
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Fayette162
Menard150
Washington140
Jo Daviess140
Mason140
Jersey141
Woodford131
Bureau121
Ford111
Carroll102
Shelby101
Mercer100
Franklin100
Hancock90
Crawford80
Piatt70
Logan70
Bond71
Moultrie60
Clark50
Effingham51
Cumberland40
Alexander40
Saline40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Greene30
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Lawrence30
Wayne20
Brown20
Schuyler20
White20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Clay20
Wabash10
Stark10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Hardin10
