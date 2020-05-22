Indiana health officials report 28 more coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana heath officials on Friday added the deaths of 28 more people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections to the state’s toll from the pandemic.

Those additional deaths, most of which occurred Wednesday or Thursday, give the state an overall total of 1,941 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 fatalities since Indiana’s first was recorded March 15, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state agency reported 27 new deaths involving confirmed COVID-19 infections, increasing that total to 1,791. It also added one more death with a presumed infection, giving the state 150 deaths considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.