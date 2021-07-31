Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mask on, or mask off? That's what many Hoosiers may soon be asking themselves.

Peggy Marshall works at Harrison Crossing's health campus. She says the message has been a little bit unclear.

"We were told a few months back, if we were vaccinated, it would be, the mask mandate would get a little easier for us, but we're still having to wear them," said Marshall.

Marshall received the Moderna shot and says now the masks are more of an inconvenience, but she is willing to wear them if she has to.

The one thing she wishes the c-d-c would take into consideration is everyday employees.

"I don't mind wearing them because they keep folks safe. But for the working man that's been doing this ever since it started, I just think the CDC guidelines need to be a little bit more lenient," said Marshall.

Those guidelines have essentially been carbon copied by Indiana state officials.

Masks are now recommended in indoor settings, even if you are fully vaccinated.

That includes areas with substantial or high transmission rates.

Indiana health commissioner doctor Kristina Box says she's not taking any risks.

"I personally do not want to play games with Hoosiers lives. It's all up to the rest of you and all of us to stop this pandemic," said Box.

These new recommendations come after the delta variant spiked around the united states.

There are more cases this year than in July of last year.

In Indiana, 91% of samples collected have been the delta variant.

They say the contagion level of the delta variant could be as high as chickenpox.

Doctor box says she's aware of the burnout Hoosiers are facing.

"I know everyone is tired of hearing this, I see it in the faces of my public health colleagues, medical workers and first responders," said Box.

Marshall says despite the inconveniences, if you have certain jobs, getting the vaccine is inevitable.

"It is a little frustrating, but, you know, if you want a job in the health business or the government offices, you're gonna have to be vaccinated," said Marshall.

Here in Vigo County, Union Health says they've seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks.

However, those numbers are about 30% lower compared to one year ago.

News 10 has not heard back from Regional Hospital.