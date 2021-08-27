Hospitals are overwhelmed and cases are surging: Indiana health leaders share COVID-19 updates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Indiana. Indiana Health Commissioner, Dr. Kris Box, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver discussed details about COVID-19 cases rising, vaccination rates, and how hospitals are struggling to care for all those in need of care.

This week alone, more than 20,000 new COVID cases have been reported.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with the new surge of cases and struggling to have enough staff and capacity.

LINK | As COVID-19 surge continues - Union Health says tent will return outside of ER

As of today, over 2,200 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized. Officials say the majority have not been vaccinated.

On Friday, the two health officials emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself and others.

Cases are rising among all age groups, but especially those ages 10 through 14. To help slow down the spread the state has said 50 mobile vaccination and testing sites will be spread out through areas of the state.

Dr. Box, says she hopes people will get vaccinated to help stop the spread.

"My goal is 100 percent of people. I mean we've shown how many people are dying and are being hospitalized and severely affected by this. So 100 percent of eligible people but if we could even get to 70 percent of people who are eligible we'll see a dramatic decrease in spikes and further surges."

To watch the full press conference click here.