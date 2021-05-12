Indiana health officials break down the numbers - here's why you should get the COVID-19 vaccine

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - State officials say 2.2 million Indiana residents ages 16 and up are fully vaccinated. That's about 40 percent of the eligible population.

On Wednesday, state health leaders held a press conference to update the state about where we are when it comes to COVID-19 and the vaccine.

They said about 99 percent of COVID-19 cases in Indiana are from people who haven't been vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated, your odds of catching the virus are one in 29. Your odds of being hospitalized with COVID are one in 525.

If you're fully vaccinated, the odds of hospitalization are one more than 50,000.

"How quickly we are able to put this pandemic behind us will depend on every eligible Hoosier making the choice to get protected from COVID-19," Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state's Chief Medical Officer, said.

State officials say there are more than 700 locations across the state where you can get vaccinated. At most of those places, you do not need an appointment.