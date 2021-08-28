Clear

Indiana health officials anticipate COVID spread to worsen

Indiana’s top health officials said that despite having done everything in their power to educate and make vaccine available to Hoosiers, the state has reached “the darkest time in the pandemic” amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations.

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 7:32 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

The state’s positivity rate has risen to 10.8%, marking Indiana’s worst surge of COVID-19 since last winter, said state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box during a news conference Friday. The positivity rate was just over 2% at the end of June.

The more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana since Monday include spikes across all age groups, but pediatric cases have risen most steeply, with largest growth among those aged 10 to 14, Box said.

Echoing concerns raised by the Indiana Hospital Association last week, Box noted that hospitals are now struggling with staffing and intensive care unit capacity, and many elective procedures are being delayed or canceled.

The state Health Department’s latest report showed that hospitals around the state were treating 2,186 patients for COVID-19 as of Thursday — a 30% jump in one week and up more than five times for the state’s level of about 400 patients a day six weeks ago in early July.

Hospitals reported treating 566 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units, taking up 26% of available ICU beds, compared with about 65 patients in 3% of ICU space in early July.

Four of the state’s 10 health districts, including central Indiana, reported that they had to use more than 100% of their ICU beds, Box said.

“I want Hoosiers to understand that the decisions they are making affect others,” Box said. “We will continue to throw everything we have at this surge.”

If more Hoosiers don’t get vaccinated and wear masks, state health officials predicted virus spread and hospitalizations “will get much worse” during the next six weeks.

To stem the surge of the delta variant — which accounted for more than 97% of Indiana’s cases as of Thursday — Box emphasized “layered mitigation” tactics. Most importantly, that includes getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in large groups and while indoors, she said.

With the start of the new school year contributing in large part to the latest surge, students, teachers and staff should also wear masks and get vaccinated if they’re eligible to help decrease transmission, Box continued. Additional testing is also being offered in school setting to help reduce quarantines.

Having students in school together and participating in extracurricular activities is driving many of the new cases, she said. It’s difficult to know the full scope of virus spread, however, given that more than 1,200 schools have not reported cases to the state’s dashboard — as mandated by law — since the start of the new academic year.

Box said state health officials are talking with the Indiana Department of Education to take further actions that compel schools to comply.

The state Health Department’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said Friday that unvaccinated residents are at an “extreme disadvantage” when it comes to the coronavirus.

Breakthrough incidents account for 0.4% of Indiana’s new cases, Weaver said, and only 93 of the state’s 2,996 COVID-19 deaths since January were among vaccinated residents.

After the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the state’s vaccine sites saw a 10% increase in appointments, which Weaver said was encouraging.

But with just 52% of Indiana residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Box said she was “disappointed” that nearly half of the state’s population is refusing to get the shots. Although her goal is for all Hoosiers to receive the vaccine, she said reaching a 70% inoculation rate could “drastically decrease” future surges.

Conversations with the governor regarding pandemic measures are “ongoing,” Box said, although she made clear her support for elected officials to make decisions about implementing restrictions and other mitigation measures. The state continues to provide local leadership with recommendations on how to get out of the surge, she added, but she “isn’t sure what additional things to do.”

“People feel very strongly that this is a personal thing they want control over, and I understand that,” Box said. “I do not understand how wearing a mask is so difficult for people ... and we are incredibly blessed to have such effective vaccines at the same time.”

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

This story was first published on Aug. 27, 2021. It was updated on Aug. 28, 2021 to correct the characterization of a quote from the Indiana Department of Health’s chief medical officer.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437