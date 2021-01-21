Clear

Indiana health leaders give COVID-19 vaccine update

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb held his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. In the briefing, state leaders focused on moving forward in an effort to get more Hoosiers vaccinated.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 6:23 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb held his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. In the briefing, state leaders focused on moving forward in an effort to get more Hoosiers vaccinated.

As of Thursday, more than 362,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine. Health officials shared some good news: The COVID-19 positivity rate is decreasing. Indiana is down to 10.8% which is the lowest the state has seen in weeks.

Indiana is nearly booked with vaccination appointments through the end of January. Remember, appointment availability is based on the limited supply of the vaccine that Indiana has in stock.

Right now, the state isn’t able to predict when eligibility will expand. The state learns its allotment of the vaccine every Tuesday.

We do know that the state is changing the age range of the next group that’s eligible to start making COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It will be open to Hoosiers ages 65 to 70. Originally, the next group was going to include all Hoosiers 60 and older. That population accounts for 93% of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. However, leaders decided to break that group down into smaller groups because the vaccine supply is so unpredictable.

Also, it’s important to point out that Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says that three Hoosiers have died “some time” after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“These losses are tragic and my heart goes out to the families of these Hoosiers,” Dr. Box said, “At this time, there is no way to know if the vaccine played a role in these three deaths because these individuals already had health conditions that would have impacted their life expectancy significantly.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Paris
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Colder!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where is the snow?

Image

Local author works to raise money for Terre Haute Humane Society - here's how you can help

Image

Knox County EMA uses Think GIS to get information to the public

Image

Indiana health leaders give COVID-19 vaccine update

Image

New building will support the community and help with cat populations

Image

Today was nice - but there could be snow in the forecast

Image

Vigo County has a new historian

Image

Point in Time Count set for next week

Image

Proposed bill looks to keep future Vigo County casino revenue local

Image

All You Need to know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1081354

Reported Deaths: 20285
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4374659098
DuPage695791157
Will58681876
Lake53688895
Kane46288685
Winnebago26406409
Madison24604468
St. Clair22480429
McHenry21807249
Champaign15602104
Peoria15130245
Sangamon14605236
McLean13294164
Tazewell12005248
Rock Island11977304
Kankakee11542180
Kendall976881
LaSalle9537247
Macon8863182
Vermilion7591115
DeKalb753892
Adams7405121
Williamson6220117
Boone557177
Whiteside5285174
Clinton508286
Coles470981
Ogle462571
Knox4608144
Grundy442254
Effingham431769
Jackson422069
Henry402976
Marion4024112
Macoupin387994
Franklin386470
Randolph373868
Livingston366766
Monroe360871
Stephenson354777
Jefferson3470104
Morgan327391
Woodford321866
Logan310657
Montgomery307845
Lee306273
Bureau301584
Christian299774
Fayette292253
Perry267660
Iroquois260557
Fulton257549
Jersey224258
Lawrence218430
McDonough215251
Saline203653
Douglas200733
Union199932
Shelby197535
Crawford177834
Cass176331
Bond174424
Warren158844
Pike155946
Richland154645
Wayne152243
Hancock150134
Jo Daviess149924
Clark148532
Washington145925
Edgar144553
Carroll144033
Ford138850
Moultrie138528
White134530
Clay131440
Greene125343
Johnson121715
Wabash118414
Piatt118016
Mercer117730
Mason117241
De Witt115827
Cumberland109427
Jasper104315
Massac103731
Menard89310
Hamilton72017
Marshall67714
Schuyler62716
Pulaski6153
Brown61211
Stark49420
Edwards4709
Henderson45616
Calhoun4424
Alexander3937
Gallatin3894
Scott3861
Putnam3482
Hardin3058
Pope2492
Unassigned1080
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 598313

Reported Deaths: 9529
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion826311317
Lake44778676
Allen32331543
Hamilton28818314
St. Joseph27014378
Elkhart24244343
Vanderburgh19012243
Tippecanoe17701128
Johnson14748289
Porter14574166
Hendricks14074244
Madison10768217
Vigo10584177
Clark10428136
Monroe9222109
Delaware8982134
LaPorte8925159
Howard8061141
Kosciusko796782
Warrick657997
Hancock653599
Bartholomew634097
Floyd6270108
Wayne6037159
Grant5893112
Dubois549477
Boone542267
Morgan526294
Henry500764
Marshall497784
Cass477062
Dearborn467645
Noble466157
Jackson419146
Shelby408180
Lawrence385777
Clinton368240
Gibson362659
DeKalb341364
Montgomery338953
Harrison335343
Knox331339
Miami315744
Steuben309844
Whitley299825
Adams297835
Wabash297747
Ripley294945
Putnam290347
Huntington287559
Jasper286234
White269839
Daviess264773
Jefferson255838
Decatur244382
Fayette243948
Greene237062
Posey235227
Wells232247
LaGrange226061
Clay219932
Scott219538
Randolph210445
Jennings195335
Sullivan190033
Spencer185819
Fountain180827
Washington180222
Starke173943
Jay164822
Owen161737
Fulton161430
Carroll154515
Orange153433
Rush152318
Perry149727
Vermillion146733
Franklin145533
Parke12988
Tipton129532
Pike114626
Blackford109522
Pulaski95637
Newton89921
Brown86533
Benton85410
Crawford7769
Martin71013
Warren6637
Switzerland6325
Union6166
Ohio4747
Unassigned0375