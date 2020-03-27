Clear

Indiana health chief projects state virus peak weeks away

Indiana could be a month away from the peak of coronavirus infections, the state’s top health official said Friday, as seven more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s toll to 24.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana could be a month away from the peak of coronavirus infections, the state’s top health official said Friday, as seven more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s toll to 24.

EXPECTED SURGE

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has more than doubled to 981 since Wednesday, the health department reported Friday. The number of deaths has doubled from Tuesday’s report of 12.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the projected illness peak is expected in mid- to late April in Indiana. She said the Indiana projection was based on modeling by state agencies and considered how the virus has spread in other states.

“We are already seeing some patients sick but we’re not seeing a big uptick in EMS calls for patients with respiratory illness,” Box said. “So we still think we are a little bit in the calm before the storm. But we know that’s coming and are prepared for that.”

A statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb took effect Wednesday, with exemptions for essential businesses to remain open and for necessary trips for food and medicine.

COVID-19 testing has been limited around the state, but Holcomb said the locations of confirmed cases show the virus has spread to all parts of Indiana.

“We don’t see the peak yet, these numbers are compounding,” Holcomb said. “This is like a snowball that’s rolling downhill and getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

PREPAREDNESS CONFIDENTIAL

Holcomb and Box declined again Friday to release any details about the intensive care unit capacity of hospitals and availability of ventilators around the state. Hospitals in New York, Europe and elsewhere have been overwhelmed by serious COVID-19 illnesses and some states, including Illinois, have been releasing updates such as the number of occupied hospital beds and ventilators in use and projections on what medical services will be needed if the pandemic isn’t contained.

Holcomb said he had seen Indiana statistics on medical service availability, but that he was respecting agreements with individual hospitals to not release data. He said he would “look toward” providing statewide or regional information.

“We’ll make sure that the public knows as we approach the surge that we ... know is coming,” Holcomb said. “Right now we know that we have the inventory to handle where we are today. When we get closer to those numbers spiking and closer to that peak, we’ll keep the public informed of alternative measures that we may have to take.”

Democratic governor candidate Woody Myers said more transparency was needed.

“We know much more about the status of the pandemic in Illinois, New York and California than we do about Indiana,” Myers, who is a doctor and former state health commissioner, said in a statement. “There’s zero reason not to make this critical information available right now. Health care professionals need to know, but it should also be available to all Hoosiers.”

VIRUS SPREADING

Indiana’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases surged by 338 to 981 across the state, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The agency also released its first demographic data on Indiana’s confirmed coronavirus cases. That data shows about 56% of infections are among people aged 50 and older, and about 38% are among people age 60 and older — the age group most at risk of having a severe infection.

State health officials have said they are targeting tests for health care workers and others most at risk.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The Indiana data includes no information about how many health care workers have been infected. The department also released no demographic information about Indiana’s COVID-19 fatalities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seniors talk about IHSAA Tourney

Image

Part 2 - Gerry Dick from Inside INdiana business weighs in on the economic impact of COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Image

Terre Haute Humane Society hands out dog and cat food to local pet owners

Image

Terre Haute woman creates a central place for Vigo County residents to receive community help amid c

Image

Bloomfield restaurants, volunteers work together to provide meals for students

Image

Navy Support Activity Crane adds restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic

Image

'Everybody has to buy in and do their part...' Local Health Leaders Stress Importance of staying at

Image

Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County

Image

Help for Vincennes hospital workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities