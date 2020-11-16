Indiana has taken a step back with COVID restrictions as the holiday's inch closer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Health Departments across the state are using the Indiana County Metrics map that shows positivity rates across the state.

Each county has a specific color, indicating specific restrictions.

Dr. Darren Brucken with Regional Hospital told News 10, health leaders are aware the holidays are right around the corner But he and many others are urging you to pay attention to what's happening.

Most of us want to have a normal Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dr. Brucken strongly advises you to stay at home and not hold gatherings.

Counties on the map in orange and red have limits on gatherings.

Orange counties can't have gatherings larger than 50 people. Vigo County is in that color. Clay County is red.

In these counties, you can't have gatherings larger than 25 people.

Dr. Brucken said it shouldn't be a second thought to not mask up and stay distant.

"There's no choice but to do it differently, because when you can separate the humans that are sick from everyone else, then the virus goes away. So when we say mask up and distance, that's the perfect remedy in fact that's the only remedy that we have that is worth a darn to get this thing to mitigate and fall off, "said Dr. Brucken.

These restrictions are in place until December 12th. Dr. Brucken said we all need to use common sense and stay safe during this holiday season.