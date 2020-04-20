INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, we learned about violations of Indiana's stay at home order.
General counsel for the governor says there have been 74 verbal warnings to businesses and organizations.
There have been zero orders to close or cease and desist orders.
The state has received 982 complaints. Of those, officials determined 866 were unfounded.
Related Content
- Indiana has received 982 complaints about businesses and organizations during the stay at home order - most were determined to be unfounded
- Organization received big donation
- Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order
- Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus
- Indiana officials push for obeying stay-at-home order
- Indiana governor extends virus stay-home order 2 weeks
- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to extend state's stay at home order until May 1
- Illinois residents react to 'stay-at-home order'
- Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home
- Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30
Scroll for more content...