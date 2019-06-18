Clear

Indiana has one of the worst infant mortality rates in the country, local group works to provide moms with health information

Organizers say programs like this are important in the Hoosier state.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is giving new mothers the tools they need.

CareSource of Indiana held a Mom and Baby Fair on Tuesday.

Moms had the chance to learn important health information.

CareSource also provided food, games, and prizes.

"Indiana itself is not great for infant mortality. We're like the top 10...and that's not the good top 10. So we really try to figure out the best places where CareSource patients are. But where we see infant mortality specifically. Unfortunately, Terre Haute is one of those places," Christiane Sultz, from CareSource of Indiana said.

The event was free for mothers to attend.

