Indiana has one of the lowest COVID-19 spread rates

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The State of Indiana has been in phase 4.5 for the last few weeks and it looks like we may stay there. But. there is some good news about the virus in the state.

In Wednesday's press briefing with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Dr. Kristina Box said Indiana currently has one of the lowest COVID-19 spread rates in the country. That's because of precautions Hoosiers are taking.

The spread rate is how quickly and how much the virus is spreading throughout the state. State leaders say they have seen a decrease throughout the state.

That's because Hoosiers are masking up, and social distancing.

"It's not what we are doing it's what we all are doing and it's what you are doing," Governor Holcomb said. "What we're doing is working and it's allowing us to not just stay open and continue to reopen but to continue to do it in a safe way."

Governor Holcomb said this is a reason to celebrate, but we need to remain vigilant. State leaders said it's not a time to stop the safety precautions we are taking.

"That's proof that we're on the right track and we need to continue to be vigilant and not just celebrate that we're on a 7 day 4.7 positivity rate, but it's got to do with what's coming as well," Holcomb said.

One thing state leaders are really paying attention to is counties with colleges and universities. They said that's where they are seeing a big jump in COVID-19 cases.