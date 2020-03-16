Indiana has first confirmed Coronavirus death

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday afternoon that a patient in Indiana has died from the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.
This is the first death in the state.
Officials say more Hoosiers with the virus are expected to die.
