Clear
BREAKING NEWS Indiana has first confirmed Coronavirus death Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana has first confirmed Coronavirus death

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday afternoon that a patient in Indiana has died from the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:42 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 2:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday afternoon that a patient in Indiana has died from the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

LINK | CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

This is the first death in the state.

Officials say more Hoosiers with the virus are expected to die.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Afternoon Rain Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's why there is a tent outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute

Image

Indiana's governor orders restrictions on bars and restaurants

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

Image

Consumer Alert: Scams and the Coronavirus

Image

Help needed with finding missing woman

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 47

Image

Father teaches daughter to dance

Image

Dad teaches his 13-year-old daughter to slow dance

Image

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 32°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man