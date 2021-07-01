Indiana has a new state snack, and it has quite the local tie

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - As of July 1, Indiana officially has a new state snack - and it has a special tie to the Wabash Valley.

Orville Redenbacher was born and raised in Clay County. He's featured in the historical museum in Brazil.

You have probably heard the name from the popcorn brand.

Orville lived on a farm in Brazil. He started growing his own popping corn at 12-years-old.

The community says being tied to the official state snack is great.

"Everybody knows his popcorn. It's very exciting to have someone like that from our town, our county, to be here. To know at one time, he was the popcorn king," Diane Harrison, from the Clay County Historical Museum, said.