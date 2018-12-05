Clear

Indiana had 51 percent voter turnout in 2018 general election

51 percent of registered Indiana voters went to the polls for the 2018 general election.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 51 percent of registered Indiana voters went to the polls for the 2018 general election.

That's according to Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

Indiana has a total of 4.5 million registered voters.

Lawson said 2,308,258 people cast their vote.

To see a breakdown of the numbers, click here.

