Indiana had 51 percent voter turnout in 2018 general election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 51 percent of registered Indiana voters went to the polls for the 2018 general election.
That's according to Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
Indiana has a total of 4.5 million registered voters.
Lawson said 2,308,258 people cast their vote.
To see a breakdown of the numbers, click here.
