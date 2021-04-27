Clear

Indiana governor vetoes bill requiring ethanol warning label

A car is filled with gasoline at a station in Windham, N.H. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill that would require additional labeling for Indiana gas pumps that distribute E15, a fuel blend that contains up to 15% ethanol in gasoline.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 12:18 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill that would require additional labeling for Indiana gas pumps that distribute E15, a fuel blend that contains up to 15% ethanol in gasoline.

The new signage would have encouraged consumers to check their owner’s manual for “compatibility and warranty requirements,” according to the measure vetoed Monday. Fuel dispensers who didn’t post the statement on their pumps could have been charged with a Class A infraction, which carries up to a $10,000 fine.

Holcomb maintained that the Environmental Protection Agency already mandates all E15 pumps to have a label “clearly advising consumers of the possible implications of using the fuel in certain engines.”

The EPA warning says E15 should only be used in flex-fuel vehicles that are 2001 models and newer. It also urges against E15 use for boats and gas-powered equipment.

“I find this additional layer of government unnecessary and confusing,” the Republican governor wrote in his veto letter.

Indiana legislators can override Holcomb’s veto by a simple majority vote in both chambers, with the action potentially taking place during a one-day meeting the legislative leaders could call for May 10.

GOP state Sen. Mark Messmer, who authored the bill, did not immediately comment on the veto. He previously said the measure is intended to protect Hoosiers from putting the wrong fuel in their vehicles.

Ethanol creators from nearly a dozen Indiana ethanol plants disagreed, lobbying the governor to veto the bill in a letter sent to his office earlier this month. They argued that the proposal would confuse consumers and “destroy demand for E15 and Indiana corn.”

Tim Phelps, executive director of the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association, praised Holcomb’s veto, noting that biofuels like ethanol “are a crucial piece of the Indiana economy.”

“E15 represents a tremendous opportunity for our state,” Phelps said. “It will boost farm incomes, grow grain markets and reduce our dependence on foreign oil.”

E15 fuel was approved in 2011 by the EPA. Phelps emphasized that Americans have driven billions of miles using the fuel and noted that E15 can be used in any passenger vehicle 2001 and newer.

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Paris
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny, warm and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2014 Fork in the Road, Best Ice Cream

Image

Marshall residents have the chance to take part in city-wide clean-up, here's how

Image

No one hurt in firary crash in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

A community tip and store receipt helped police identify suspect after explosive device placed outside of THPD headquarters

Image

Vigo County School Corporation maintains current schedules for secondary students

Image

Vigo County School Corporation partners with The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High: 83°

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation works to help non-profits impacted by COVID-19

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Full 'Pink' Moon. Low: 57°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1323069

Reported Deaths: 24150
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5300039900
DuPage879941257
Will73053973
Lake65459969
Kane56640761
Winnebago31746461
Madison30025515
McHenry27636280
St. Clair27420505
Peoria21985288
Champaign20074141
Sangamon18106232
McLean17369172
Tazewell16345261
Rock Island14466305
Kankakee13712199
Kendall1258590
LaSalle12011234
Macon10372191
DeKalb9553118
Vermilion9183131
Adams8273119
Williamson7284126
Whiteside6995166
Boone649571
Ogle588278
Clinton572690
Grundy568271
Coles557694
Knox5403138
Jackson489663
Henry479863
Effingham469272
Livingston465683
Macoupin462481
Stephenson459181
Woodford451168
Marion4430115
Franklin435770
Monroe432790
Jefferson4195119
Randolph410684
Lee404151
Morgan379879
Fulton373650
Logan370256
Montgomery366273
Bureau357882
Christian355472
Fayette314355
Perry313259
Iroquois292064
McDonough265744
Jersey265649
Douglas256435
Saline253153
Lawrence239525
Shelby226237
Union223140
Crawford209826
Bond200224
Cass195424
Jo Daviess178524
Pike177651
Clark177032
Warren175446
Wayne174352
Hancock173431
Carroll172336
Richland172240
Ford171146
Edgar167439
White167026
Washington163225
Moultrie158126
Clay147643
Mason144642
Piatt143114
Greene143033
De Witt141524
Johnson140714
Mercer139133
Wabash134012
Massac131540
Cumberland128319
Menard119712
Jasper114317
Marshall101117
Hamilton82415
Schuyler7175
Brown6916
Pulaski6807
Stark61923
Edwards56012
Henderson52114
Calhoun5132
Scott4721
Alexander46311
Putnam4603
Gallatin4554
Hardin37012
Pope3074
Out of IL50
Unassigned02314

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 715468

Reported Deaths: 13280
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion975521727
Lake52386950
Allen39651672
Hamilton34928407
St. Joseph34701545
Elkhart27739433
Vanderburgh22155394
Tippecanoe22078215
Porter18199302
Johnson17659374
Hendricks16921311
Clark12768191
Madison12407339
Vigo12290244
Monroe11615166
LaPorte11380205
Delaware10442184
Howard9744212
Kosciusko9222115
Hancock8081139
Bartholomew7964155
Warrick7728155
Floyd7589176
Wayne6948198
Grant6890172
Boone6604100
Morgan6462139
Dubois6115117
Marshall5850109
Dearborn573476
Cass5721104
Henry5613101
Noble548683
Jackson496572
Shelby483595
Lawrence4368118
Gibson431189
Harrison430372
Clinton423053
Montgomery420288
DeKalb417784
Whitley386939
Huntington382080
Miami376165
Steuben373457
Knox368790
Jasper355647
Putnam354760
Wabash349678
Adams338553
Ripley336469
Jefferson319481
White310354
Daviess290799
Wells287981
Decatur281192
Fayette277762
Greene272185
Posey270333
Scott262753
LaGrange258270
Clay255845
Randolph238080
Washington234531
Spencer228531
Jennings226548
Fountain210245
Sullivan209242
Starke208552
Owen193656
Fulton193040
Jay187429
Carroll186320
Perry181636
Orange179153
Rush171024
Vermillion166943
Franklin166235
Tipton161543
Parke144816
Blackford134232
Pike131434
Pulaski114645
Newton104934
Brown100840
Crawford98214
Benton98114
Martin84215
Warren80515
Switzerland7738
Union70310
Ohio56111
Unassigned0410