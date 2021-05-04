Clear

Indiana governor vetoes bill limiting local health orders

Indiana’s governor has vetoed a bill that would limit the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to block public health orders issued during emergencies.

Posted: May 4, 2021 4:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has vetoed a bill that would limit the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to block public health orders issued during emergencies.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a veto message Tuesday that the time wasn’t right to jeopardize the flexibility of local health officials as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and work continues to vaccinate more people.

Some medical and health organizations opposed the bill, arguing against shifting authority away from public health professionals to local elected officials who largely lack such experience.

Legislative Republican supporters said the step was meant to provide a “check and balance” protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses.

Indiana legislators can override Holcomb’s veto by a simple majority vote in both chambers, with the action potentially taking place during a one-day meeting next week.

Legislative Republicans voted last month to override Holcomb’s veto on a bill giving themselves more authority to intervene during statewide emergencies declared by the governor. Holcomb has filed a lawsuit against the Legislature, arguing that new law violates the state constitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
A Pleasant Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Senator makes a stop at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters

Image

Statewide ammunition shortage affecting police departments

Image

Demolition set to begin on Jasper County jail

Image

Edgar County dad and baby's death ruled as homicide, mother charged with murder

Image

New Baby Box in the Wabash Valley

Image

Standoff ends peacefully with arrest

Image

Golden Apple: Northeast East's Tina Ficklin

Image

Is your home prepared for severe weather?

Image

Tuesday: Showers and storms, cooler. High: 64

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low: 59°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1341671

Reported Deaths: 24389
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5372249987
DuPage891801268
Will74284980
Lake66246976
Kane57486767
Winnebago32465469
Madison30223518
McHenry28113284
St. Clair27634509
Peoria22627296
Champaign20355144
Sangamon18387232
McLean17760175
Tazewell16641277
Rock Island14691305
Kankakee13932207
Kendall1280191
LaSalle12257239
Macon10561194
DeKalb9719119
Vermilion9340131
Adams8326120
Williamson7336128
Whiteside7089166
Boone660371
Ogle600480
Grundy578371
Clinton573990
Coles563794
Knox5476139
Jackson495063
Henry487663
Livingston474784
Effingham470472
Stephenson466181
Macoupin465681
Woodford464374
Marion4441115
Franklin439471
Monroe434691
Jefferson4228119
Randolph411784
Lee409752
Morgan383680
Fulton381651
Logan380357
Montgomery368573
Bureau364482
Christian361573
Fayette315055
Perry314159
Iroquois295865
McDonough276145
Jersey267949
Douglas257235
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227637
Union224240
Crawford210726
Bond201924
Cass197324
Jo Daviess179724
Pike178351
Clark177932
Warren177446
Wayne175652
Ford175246
Hancock174231
Carroll173436
Richland173240
Edgar168339
White168326
Washington163625
Moultrie159626
Clay148143
Mason147444
Piatt145614
De Witt145224
Greene143133
Mercer142633
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132840
Cumberland128819
Menard121412
Jasper114818
Marshall102618
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7295
Brown6986
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4771
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL00
Unassigned02342

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 723443

Reported Deaths: 13350
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion987531736
Lake53113960
Allen40163675
Hamilton35322408
St. Joseph35214549
Elkhart28193437
Tippecanoe22275217
Vanderburgh22225395
Porter18528304
Johnson17821375
Hendricks17086312
Clark12891191
Madison12510339
Vigo12373244
Monroe11797168
LaPorte11665209
Delaware10562185
Howard9814215
Kosciusko9334116
Hancock8201139
Bartholomew8029155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7626176
Wayne6993198
Grant6974173
Boone6649101
Morgan6523139
Dubois6137117
Marshall5949111
Dearborn576676
Cass5763105
Henry5661102
Noble554583
Jackson499072
Shelby487296
Lawrence4463120
Gibson433590
Harrison432772
Clinton426053
DeKalb423084
Montgomery422788
Whitley392239
Huntington385880
Steuben380457
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper360847
Putnam357460
Wabash352278
Adams339954
Ripley338270
Jefferson328281
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290181
Decatur282692
Fayette278262
Greene275585
Posey270733
Scott264253
LaGrange263670
Clay258445
Randolph239481
Washington239031
Spencer230331
Jennings228548
Starke213052
Fountain211746
Sullivan210242
Owen195556
Fulton193940
Jay190229
Carroll187820
Perry182337
Orange181754
Rush172524
Vermillion167443
Franklin166935
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101241
Crawford98914
Benton98414
Martin87415
Warren80415
Switzerland7798
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0412