Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the state health commissioner announced she had become infected.

The governor's office said Thursday that Holcomb and some of his staff members got negative results for the coronavirus after undergoing two types of tests. Health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced Wednesday that she, an adult daughter and her 23-month-old grandson had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Box said she didn’t yet have any symptoms, while her daughter and grandson have mild symptoms, and believed the infections stemmed from her grandson’s home day care site.