Indiana governor signs executive order putting a block on evictions and foreclosures - read the order here

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order putting a block on evictions and foreclosures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was signed on Thursday.

The executive order cites layoffs and loss of work income.

The order does not give an end date, saying it will be in place until the state of emergency has been lifted.

It says the order does not relieve people of their obligation to pay once the order is lifted, meaning people will ultimately be responsible for payments.

