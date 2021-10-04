Indiana governor signs GOP's contentious redistricting plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has given his approval to the Republican redrawing of the state’s congressional and legislative districts that will be used in elections for the next decade.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the redistricting bill Monday. The new maps for Indiana’s nine congressional districts and 150 seats in the state Legislature were drawn by Republican leaders behind closed doors and approved Friday in the Legislature without any support from Democrats.

The maps faced intense criticism as giving Republicans an excessive election advantage and diluting the influence of minority and urban voters in favor of white voters living in rural areas.