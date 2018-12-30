Clear

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he remains opposed to efforts to legalize medical or recreational marijuana in the state, even though voters in neighboring Michigan approved a November ballot initiative legalizing the drug's recreational use.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he remains opposed to efforts to legalize medical or recreational marijuana in the state, even though voters in neighboring Michigan approved a November ballot initiative legalizing the drug's recreational use.

The Republican governor tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he's "just not willing to look at that, especially since it is illegal right now according to the federal government."

The federal government doesn't accept marijuana for medical use and warns of its high potential for abuse.

However, Holcomb in March signed a bill legalizing the sale and use of cannabidiol. CBD is derived from marijuana but has low levels of the compound that causes a high.

Holcomb says marijuana, unlike CBD, is considered a gateway drug that could lead casual users to more dangerous narcotics.

